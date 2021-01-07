Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

52,535 KM

Details Description

$36,917

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,917

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | 4X4 | TOW | 20s | LEATHER | NAV & MORE!!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED | 4X4 | TOW | 20s | LEATHER | NAV & MORE!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

  1. 6552330
  2. 6552330
  3. 6552330
  4. 6552330
  5. 6552330
  6. 6552330
  7. 6552330
  8. 6552330
  9. 6552330
  10. 6552330
  11. 6552330
  12. 6552330
  13. 6552330
  14. 6552330
  15. 6552330
  16. 6552330
  17. 6552330
  18. 6552330
  19. 6552330
  20. 6552330
  21. 6552330
  22. 6552330
  23. 6552330
  24. 6552330
  25. 6552330
  26. 6552330
  27. 6552330
  28. 6552330
  29. 6552330
  30. 6552330
Contact Seller

$36,917

+ taxes & licensing

52,535KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6552330
  • Stock #: P5588
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG3JC232917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,535 KM

Vehicle Description

TALK ABOUT OPTIONS!!! THIS ONE HAS IT ALL AND MORE!!! 2018 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED 4X4!! Equipped with a 3.6L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premiun Nappa Leather Seating, 20inch Alloys, Navigation, 8.4inch Touchscreen, Push Button Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Front Ventilated Seating, CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Camera, Remote Start, Rear Park Assist and so much much more!! Come in today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

2017 Kia Soul EX | H...
 30,340 KM
$15,960 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 80,379 KM
$19,754 + tax & lic
2017 Fiat 500 X TREK...
 36,156 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

Call Dealer

1-877-256-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-256-4965

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory