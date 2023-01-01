Menu
2018 Jeep Renegade

129,090 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LATITUDE 4WD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Jeep Renegade

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

129,090KM
Used
  • Stock #: A2288
  • VIN: ZACCJBBB2JPH52296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,090 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Jeep Renegade Latitude 2.4L AWD With Automatic Transmission. Blue on Black Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Panoramic Roof, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

