2018 Jeep Renegade

$20,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 0 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10372767

10372767 Stock #: A2288

A2288 VIN: ZACCJBBB2JPH52296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A2288

Mileage 129,090 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Automatic climate control Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost MOONROOF Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.