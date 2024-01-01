Menu
Account
Sign In
OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YAYAAYAYYAYA!!!! LOOK AT ME!!!! 2018 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Five, 18in Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Hitch, Navigation, Alpine Sound, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Safety Group, Trailer Tow Group, LED Lighting, 8.4in Touchscreen, Prox Entry, Body Colour Hardtop and so much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether youre looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you wont be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com

2018 Jeep Wrangler

106,928 KM

Details Description

$32,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA | 4X4 | LTHR | SAFETY | NAVI | SOUND & MORE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA | 4X4 | LTHR | SAFETY | NAVI | SOUND & MORE

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

  1. 11494853
  2. 11494853
  3. 11494853
  4. 11494853
  5. 11494853
  6. 11494853
  7. 11494853
  8. 11494853
  9. 11494853
  10. 11494853
  11. 11494853
  12. 11494853
  13. 11494853
  14. 11494853
  15. 11494853
  16. 11494853
  17. 11494853
  18. 11494853
  19. 11494853
  20. 11494853
  21. 11494853
  22. 11494853
  23. 11494853
  24. 11494853
  25. 11494853
  26. 11494853
  27. 11494853
Contact Seller

$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,928KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG6JW326124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ZJ147A
  • Mileage 106,928 KM

Vehicle Description

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YAYAAYAYYAYA!!!! LOOK AT ME!!!! 2018 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Five, 18in Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Hitch, Navigation, Alpine Sound, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Safety Group, Trailer Tow Group, LED Lighting, 8.4in Touchscreen, Prox Entry, Body Colour Hardtop and so much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Used 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD | LEATHER | BLACKOUT | BLIND | SAFETY | 20 for sale in Milton, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD | LEATHER | BLACKOUT | BLIND | SAFETY | 20 16,596 KM $46,987 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | NAVI | BLIND | TECH | LEATHER | ALL for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT | 4X4 | NAVI | BLIND | TECH | LEATHER | ALL 59,000 KM $41,987 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW | AS-IS | WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan CREW | AS-IS | WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! 257,771 KM $5,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hunt Chrysler Fiat

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-729-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-729-5672

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,987

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler