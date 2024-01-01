$32,987+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SAHARA | 4X4 | LTHR | SAFETY | NAVI | SOUND & MORE
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # ZJ147A
- Mileage 106,928 KM
Vehicle Description
OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YAYAAYAYYAYA!!!! LOOK AT ME!!!! 2018 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED SAHARA 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.6L Pentastar Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Five, 18in Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Hitch, Navigation, Alpine Sound, Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Safety Group, Trailer Tow Group, LED Lighting, 8.4in Touchscreen, Prox Entry, Body Colour Hardtop and so much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com
