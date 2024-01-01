2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED</span></strong></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:</span></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Detailed Multi-Point Inspection</span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll</span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>OMVIC Fee</span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage</span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Nitrogen Tire Inflation</span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>CarFax ® Vehicle History Report </span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Available Extended Warranty/Coverage </span></span></span></li> <li><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Available low rate financing</span></span></span></li> </ul> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Family owned and operated..weve been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977! </span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only </span></span></span></p> <p><br /> <span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>#idealclubhousecareexperience</span></span></span></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.</strong></p> <p><strong>Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.</strong></p>

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

67,950 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12047002

SE, Auto, Leatherette, Alloys

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1T79JM222217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Automatic

