<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCLA ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*<span> </span><span>Clean Mazda6 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission</span><span>. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless/Easy Key, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Power Front Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, Premium Bose Audio System, Lane Departure Alert, Memory Driver Seat, Sunroof, Premium Trim Interior, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heads Up Displays, Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

142,040 KM

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GRAND TOURING RESERVE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Mazda MAZDA6

GRAND TOURING RESERVE *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,040KM
VIN JM1GL1WYXJ1308166

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2635
  • Mileage 142,040 KM

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCLA ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Clean Mazda6 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless/Easy Key, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Power Front Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, Premium Bose Audio System, Lane Departure Alert, Memory Driver Seat, Sunroof, Premium Trim Interior, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heads Up Displays, Paddle Shifters, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Bluetooth

Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Mazda MAZDA6