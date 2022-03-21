Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

49,590 KM

$57,395

+ tax & licensing
$57,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 VERY RARE BLUE/WHITE BLUE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV 360 CAMERA MASSAGE SEATS

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 VERY RARE BLUE/WHITE BLUE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV 360 CAMERA MASSAGE SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$57,395

+ taxes & licensing

49,590KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8965477
  Stock #: A1327
  VIN: WDD1J6GB0JF009233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1327
  • Mileage 49,590 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*VERY RARE*LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* MINT CONDITIONS*LOW KMS* Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz E Class 400 3.0L Turbo 4matic in a Great Shape. Blue on Yacht blue/White Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Navigation System, 360 Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/Cooled Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Dual Climate Controls, Panoramic roof, Self Parking, Heads up Display, Massage Seats Power Tail Gate, Dual Power Front Seats, Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front power Memory Seats, Premium Burmester Sound System, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Onstar
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Rear cross traffic alert
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Panoramic Sunroof
Runflat Tires
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
4 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Flood lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
HID Lights
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Apple Car Play
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Pre-sale Inspected
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Self Parking / Park Assist
Self Braking
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

