2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400 VERY RARE BLUE/WHITE BLUE *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED NAV 360 CAMERA MASSAGE SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8965477
- Stock #: A1327
- VIN: WDD1J6GB0JF009233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 49,590 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*VERY RARE*LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* MINT CONDITIONS*LOW KMS* Come check out this Beautiful AWD Mercedes Benz E Class 400 3.0L Turbo 4matic in a Great Shape. Blue on Yacht blue/White Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Navigation System, 360 Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/Cooled Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Dual Climate Controls, Panoramic roof, Self Parking, Heads up Display, Massage Seats Power Tail Gate, Dual Power Front Seats, Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front power Memory Seats, Premium Burmester Sound System, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
