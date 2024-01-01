Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED<span>* </span><span>Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz GLA 250 2.0L 4Cyl. AWD. White on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth</span><span>, Back Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, </span><span>Shifter</span><span> Paddles, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!</span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> </span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

104,060 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

GLA250 4MATIC ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11508927
  2. 11508927
  3. 11508927
  4. 11508927
  5. 11508927
  6. 11508927
  7. 11508927
  8. 11508927
  9. 11508927
  10. 11508927
  11. 11508927
  12. 11508927
  13. 11508927
  14. 11508927
  15. 11508927
  16. 11508927
  17. 11508927
  18. 11508927
  19. 11508927
  20. 11508927
  21. 11508927
  22. 11508927
  23. 11508927
  24. 11508927
  25. 11508927
  26. 11508927
  27. 11508927
  28. 11508927
  29. 11508927
  30. 11508927
  31. 11508927
  32. 11508927
  33. 11508927
  34. 11508927
  35. 11508927
  36. 11508927
  37. 11508927
  38. 11508927
  39. 11508927
  40. 11508927
  41. 11508927
  42. 11508927
  43. 11508927
  44. 11508927
  45. 11508927
  46. 11508927
  47. 11508927
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,060KM
VIN WDCTG4GB8JJ498820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2678
  • Mileage 104,060 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED* Come check out this Beautiful Mercedes Benz GLA 250 2.0L 4Cyl. AWD. White on Black Leather Interior. Has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Front Seats, AC / Heat, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Blind Spot Monitor, Dual Climate Controls, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Front Seats, Shifter Paddles, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seats, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2016 Lexus IS 300 AWD F-SPORT CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Lexus IS 300 AWD F-SPORT CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEAT/COOL SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 196,310 KM $17,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M-SPORT PKG CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive M-SPORT PKG CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOOTH POWER LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 156,790 KM $19,595 + tax & lic
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH LATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* BLUETOOTH LATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 135,830 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA