2018 Nissan Altima

147,103 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
S 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START CRUISE POWER SEATS

2018 Nissan Altima

S 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH PUSH START CRUISE POWER SEATS

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

147,103KM
Used
  Stock #: A1770
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP4JC106854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,103 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Altima 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Push To Start, Back Up Camera, Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more deta

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

