2018 Nissan Rogue

141,300 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2.5L SV AWD ECO *SERVICE HISTORY* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

141,300KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV7JC726561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2435
  • Mileage 141,300 KM

Vehicle Description

*25 SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED**GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
12 PASSENGER

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

