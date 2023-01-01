Menu
*V6 DIESEL 4x4*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Clean Dodge Ram Eco Diesel Crew Cab Sport 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch Package, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bed Liner, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2018 RAM 1500

180,280 KM

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SPORT V6 ECO-DIESEL *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT V6 ECO-DIESEL *FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,280KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7HM9JS349782

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2436
  • Mileage 180,280 KM

*V6 DIESEL 4x4*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Clean Dodge Ram Eco Diesel Crew Cab Sport 3.0L V6 with Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Black Leather Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch Package, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Bed Liner, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, Cruise Control, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Fog Lights

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Leather Interior

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 1500