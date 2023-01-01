Menu
2018 RAM 1500

196,810 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

*DIESEL* TRADESMAN CREW CAB LWB 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE

2018 RAM 1500

*DIESEL* TRADESMAN CREW CAB LWB 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

196,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9957509
  • Stock #: A1977
  • VIN: 1C6RR7SM4JS242485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1977
  • Mileage 196,810 KM

Vehicle Description

*DIESEL*24 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Clean Dodge Ram Tradesman Eco Diesel Crew Cab 3.0L v6 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Controls, and Tow Hitch. Pearl White on Black Interior. Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Tow Hitch, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Bed Liner, Cruise Control, Side Running Boards, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Safety

Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

