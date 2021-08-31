Menu
2018 RAM 2500

229,336 KM

$58,795

+ tax & licensing
$58,795

+ taxes & licensing

2018 RAM 2500

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Turbo Diesel 6.7L CUMMINS Certified

2018 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab 4WD Turbo Diesel 6.7L CUMMINS Certified

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

$58,795

+ taxes & licensing

229,336KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7753167
  Stock #: D6686
  VIN: 3C6UR5DL9JG298268

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # D6686
  Mileage 229,336 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4WD HEAVY DUTY 6.7L CUMMINS Turbo Diesel*With Rear View Camera, White on Grey Interior. Financing options are available up to 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth, AUX,  Rear View Camera, Engine, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. *TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
Accident Free
2 keys
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

