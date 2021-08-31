2018 RAM 2500

+ taxes & licensing
*NO ACCIDENT*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean RAM 2500 SLT Crew Cab 4WD HEAVY DUTY 6.7L CUMMINS Turbo Diesel*With Rear View Camera, White on Grey Interior. Financing options are available up to 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth, AUX, Rear View Camera, Engine, Keyless Entry, Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. *TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
