2018 RAM 2500

185,758 KM

Details Description Features

$64,295

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

LIMITED Crew Cab 4WD 6.7L CUMMINS Turbo Diesel

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

185,758KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean RAM 2500 Limited Crew Cab 4WD HEAVY DUTY 6.7L CUMMINS Turbo Diesel*With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Interior. Financing options are available up to 84 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth, AUX, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Engine Break, Alpine Sound System, Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Rear Heated Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. *TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Sunroof
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
Dual Power Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start
Fully loaded
Premium Audio Package
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

