Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i PREMIUM PKG CAMERA BLUETOOTH AWD CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Subaru Forester

2.5i PREMIUM PKG CAMERA BLUETOOTH AWD CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 4986951
  2. 4986951
  3. 4986951
  4. 4986951
  5. 4986951
  6. 4986951
  7. 4986951
  8. 4986951
  9. 4986951
  10. 4986951
  11. 4986951
  12. 4986951
  13. 4986951
  14. 4986951
  15. 4986951
  16. 4986951
  17. 4986951
  18. 4986951
  19. 4986951
  20. 4986951
  21. 4986951
  22. 4986951
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,932KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4986951
  • Stock #: D5765
  • VIN: JF2SJEDCXJH495870
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*PRICED TO SALE*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Subaru Forester 2.5i Premium Pkg AWD With*Rear View Camera* Bluetooth, Blue on Grey Interior Int. Finance it for as low as $291/ Monthly or $134/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Safety
  • Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2016 Chrysler 200 S ...
 138,104 KM
$11,795 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Regal Tur...
 138,908 KM
$15,695 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus Tita...
 109,498 KM
$8,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Send A Message