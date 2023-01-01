$21,595+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru WRX
SPORT CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SHIFTERS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$21,595
+ taxes & licensing
160,680KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1A6XJ8829808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2392
- Mileage 160,680 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
