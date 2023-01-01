Menu
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Subaru WRX

160,680 KM

$21,595

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

160,680KM
Used
VIN JF1VA1A6XJ8829808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2392
  • Mileage 160,680 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Subaru WRX 2.0L Turbo AWD with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Silver on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

