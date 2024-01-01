Menu
*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*4x4*HWY KMS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Beige on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Navigation System, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2018 Toyota Tacoma

220,990 KM

Details Description Features

$31,595

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma

V6 SR5 TRD CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2018 Toyota Tacoma

V6 SR5 TRD CREW LONG 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

220,990KM
Used
VIN 5TFCZ5AN9JX148313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2481
  • Mileage 220,990 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*4x4*HWY KMS* Very Clean Toyota Tacoma with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Beige on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Tow Hitch, Alloys, Direction Compass, Navigation System, Fog Lights, Steering Mounted Controls, Bed Liner, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2018 Toyota Tacoma