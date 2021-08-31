2018 Toyota Tundra

+ taxes & licensing
905-864-8588
170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5
905-864-8588
+ taxes & licensing
Since 2008 Team Honda Powerhouse has been serving the Milton community as a part of the Leggat Auto Group. Team Honda provides a full line-up of new and pre-owned vehicles, and delivers the same level of quality and service that has helped define the Leggat name since 1922.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5