2018 Toyota Tundra

0 KM

Details Description Features

$54,998

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!
Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

905-864-8588

Platinum 5.7L V8

Location

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5

905-864-8588

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8008083
  • Stock #: 4065
  • VIN: 5TFAY5F16JX681140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 4065
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Since 2008 Team Honda Powerhouse has been serving the Milton community as a part of the Leggat Auto Group. Team Honda provides a full line-up of new and pre-owned vehicles, and delivers the same level of quality and service that has helped define the Leggat name since 1922.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

Team Honda Powerhouse of Milton

170 Steeles Ave. East, Milton, ON L9T 2Y5

905-864-XXXX

905-864-8588

