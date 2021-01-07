Menu
2019 Chevrolet Spark

65,840 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

1LT AUTOMATIC CERTIFIED LOADED

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

65,840KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Nice Clean Chevrolet Spark 1LT in a Great Shape. No Accidents, Automatic, Red on Black Interior. Financing options are avaialble from as low as $180/ Monthly or $84/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months O.A.C. Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Apple Car Play, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161

ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Child Safety Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

