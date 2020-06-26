2019 Dodge Charger

+ taxes & licensing
905-878-8877
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2
905-878-8877
+ taxes & licensing
This Dodge won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional sedan package! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 25,000 kilometers! Top features include front fog lights, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, remote keyless entry, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2