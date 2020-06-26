Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milton Chrysler

905-878-8877

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT

Location

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-8877

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,880KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5313701
  • Stock #: P2995
  • VIN: 2C3CDXJG9KH592636
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Dodge won't be on the lot long! It prioritizes style, powertrain versatility and safety in an exceptional sedan package! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 25,000 kilometers! Top features include front fog lights, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, remote keyless entry, and power windows. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-8877

