2019 Ford Escape

131,280 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10302810
  • Stock #: A2253
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H97KUB87608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2253
  • Mileage 131,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*2ND WINTER* Very Clean Ford Escape Titanium 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Push To Start, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Tail Gate, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Reverse Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

