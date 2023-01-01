Menu
2019 Hyundai Tucson

148,310 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SE AWD *1 OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

148,310KM
Used
  • VIN: KM8J2CA40KU991337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2305
  • Mileage 148,310 KM

Vehicle Description

*22 SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Tucson 2.0L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Camera, Alloys and Cruise Control. Black on Black Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Back Up Camera, Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

