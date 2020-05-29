Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milton Chrysler

905-878-8877

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

Limited 4X4

Location

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-8877

  1. 5129969
  2. 5129969
  3. 5129969
  4. 5129969
  5. 5129969
  6. 5129969
  7. 5129969
  8. 5129969
  9. 5129969
  10. 5129969
  11. 5129969
  12. 5129969
  13. 5129969
  14. 5129969
  15. 5129969
  16. 5129969
  17. 5129969
  18. 5129969
  19. 5129969
  20. 5129969
  21. 5129969
  22. 5129969
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 11,624KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5129969
  • Stock #: P2943
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB0KT659192
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Check out this 2019! A great vehicle and a great value! Top features include heated front seats, fully automatic headlights, rear wipers, and leather upholstery. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a 2.4 liter 4 cylinder engine. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milton Chrysler

2017 Dodge Charger SXT
 116,185 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Durango L...
 121,812 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 22 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-8877

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory