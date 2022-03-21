Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

63,400 KM

Details Description

$27,930

+ tax & licensing
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

ALTITUDE | BLACKOUT | COLD WEATHER | NAV | 8.4 | C

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

63,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953702
  • Stock #: AJ175A
  • VIN: 3C4NJCBB0KT636300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,400 KM

Vehicle Description

WOWSERS!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2019 JEEP COMPASS ALTITUDE!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, 18inch Blackout Alloys, Cold Weather Group, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, UConnect with Navigation and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

