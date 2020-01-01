2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

SUPER LOW KMS!!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! This is being currently driven by our General Manager and it's in showroom condition! Equipped with a 6.4L SRT HEMI Engine, UConnect 8.4inch screen with Navigation, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot, Sport Hood, Power Liftgate, Front Ventilated Seats, Dual Zone Temperature Control, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Push Button Start, Heated Steering Wheel, 9 Alpine Speakers with subwoofer, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Start, Rear Backup Camera, Power Driver Seat, Trailer Tow Group, SRT High Performance Audio, h/k 19 Speaker High Performance Audio, Red Seat Belts, Command View Dual Panoramic Sunroof, 20inch Semi-Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!