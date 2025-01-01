Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,Heated steering wheels,Back up camera,keyless entry, .....etc,vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.</div><div><br></div><div>RELIANCE AUTO </div><div><span style=font-size: 1em;>8215 LAWSON ROAD </span></div><div>MILTON ONTARIO </div><div>PH: 647-281-2241  </div>

2019 Kia Rio

160,352 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Rio

LX+

Watch This Vehicle
12649596

2019 Kia Rio

LX+

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1750092609
  2. 1750092609
  3. 1750092609
  4. 1750092609
  5. 1750092609
  6. 1750092609
  7. 1750092609
  8. 1750092609
  9. 1750092609
  10. 1750092609
  11. 1750092609
  12. 1750092609
  13. 1750092609
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,352KM
Good Condition
VIN 3KPA25AB6KE168389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,352 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,Heated seats,Heated steering wheels,Back up camera,keyless entry, .....etc,vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH: 647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 143,850 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Rio LX+ for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Kia Rio LX+ 167,230 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Kia Soul 2U for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Kia Soul 2U 147,650 KM $7,250 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2019 Kia Rio