Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Kia Soul EX+ for sale in Milton, ON

2019 Kia Soul

156,325 KM

Details Features

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Soul

EX+

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Soul

EX+

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1729461411
  2. 1729461411
  3. 1729461411
  4. 1729461411
  5. 1729461411
  6. 1729461411
  7. 1729461411
  8. 1729461411
  9. 1729461411
  10. 1729461411
  11. 1729461411
  12. 1729461411
  13. 1729461411
  14. 1729461411
  15. 1729461411
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,325KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A55K7646026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2015 Kia Soul EX for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Kia Soul EX 163,253 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i for sale in Milton, ON
2009 Subaru Impreza 2.5i 130,652 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 133,680 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Soul