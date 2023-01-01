Menu
2019 Kia Sportage

173,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,895

+ tax & licensing
$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Kia Sportage

2019 Kia Sportage

LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

2019 Kia Sportage

LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$17,895

+ taxes & licensing

173,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10425333
  Stock #: A2301
  VIN: KNDPM3AC0K7524126

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2301
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS* Very Clean Kia Sportage LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

