$17,895+ tax & licensing
$17,895
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Kia Sportage
2019 Kia Sportage
LX *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$17,895
+ taxes & licensing
173,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10425333
- Stock #: A2301
- VIN: KNDPM3AC0K7524126
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2301
- Mileage 173,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2