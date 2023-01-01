$51,890+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,890
+ taxes & licensing
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
1-888-729-5672
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC 43 |
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
$51,890
+ taxes & licensing
56,252KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9557092
- Stock #: ZJ131A
- VIN: WDC0G6EB0KF625890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,252 KM
Vehicle Description
New vehicle in stock ready for you today!!! Come see why we have the best service in Ontario. We are a NON COMMISSION dealership. Visit us today at 500 Brone Street South, Milton ON L9T 9H5. #1 Volume Dealer in the Market. Call 905-876-2580 today!! Click Window Sticker to see options!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6