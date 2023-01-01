Menu
2019 Nissan Rogue

151,010 KM

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

151,010KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10481958
  Stock #: A2324
  VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC804462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2324
  • Mileage 151,010 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Tow Hitch, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

