Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED<span>*</span><span>GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic </span><span>Transmission</span><span> with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Tow Hitch, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><span> <o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2019 Nissan Rogue

151,010 KM

Details Description Features

$29,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10672878
  2. 10672878
  3. 10672878
  4. 10672878
  5. 10672878
  6. 10672878
  7. 10672878
  8. 10672878
  9. 10672878
  10. 10672878
  11. 10672878
  12. 10672878
  13. 10672878
  14. 10672878
  15. 10672878
  16. 10672878
  17. 10672878
  18. 10672878
  19. 10672878
  20. 10672878
  21. 10672878
  22. 10672878
  23. 10672878
  24. 10672878
  25. 10672878
  26. 10672878
  27. 10672878
  28. 10672878
  29. 10672878
  30. 10672878
  31. 10672878
  32. 10672878
  33. 10672878
  34. 10672878
  35. 10672878
  36. 10672878
  37. 10672878
  38. 10672878
  39. 10672878
Contact Seller

$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
151,010KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MVXKC804462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2324
  • Mileage 151,010 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Tow Hitch, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Nissan Rogue SV AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 151,010 KM $29,895 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 300 S V6 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Chrysler 300 S V6 *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS 134,970 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2016 BMW 3 Series 328i AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS 155,700 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue