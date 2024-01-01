Menu
*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

2019 Nissan Rogue

199,350 KM

Details Description Features

$13,395

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,395

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,350KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV9KC709360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2674
  • Mileage 199,350 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$13,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Nissan Rogue