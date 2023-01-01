Menu
2019 RAM 1500

52,100 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN NIGHT PKG SWB 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2019 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN NIGHT PKG SWB 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,100KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10224531
  Stock #: A2221
  VIN: 3C6RR7KT8KG651105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2221
  • Mileage 52,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS* 4X4 1500 V6 5.7 HEMI Very Clean Dodge Ram Express Night Pkg with Automatic Transmission has, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Bluetooth. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Window, Power Door Lock, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Hitch, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Direction Compass, Running Boards, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Alloys, Bed Line, Power Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Single Owner
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory