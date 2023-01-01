Menu
2019 RAM 1500

95,439 KM

Details

$45,835

+ tax & licensing
$45,835

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | LTHR | SAFETY | RAMBOX | 12in | STEPS | BL

2019 RAM 1500

SPORT | LTHR | SAFETY | RAMBOX | 12in | STEPS | BL

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-888-729-5672

$45,835

+ taxes & licensing

95,439KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332162
  • Stock #: P6167
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT1KN890156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,439 KM

Vehicle Description

OHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH YEAHHHHHHHHHHHHHH MAMI!!!! WHAT A TRUCK!!! 2019 RAM 1500 SPORT CREW CAB 4X4!!! Equipped with a powerful 5.7L HEMI Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Leather Seating for Five, 20in Alloys, Navigation with 12in Touchscreen, Alpine Sound with 9 Speakers, Blind Spot, Forward Collision, Lane Departure, Front and Rear Sensors, Sport Hood, Side Steps, Hitch, Prox Entry, Safety Group, Bed Utility Group, Level 2, Remote Start, Bed Step, Side Steps, RamBox Cargo, Trailer Brake Control, CarPlay, Android and so much much more!! Are you on the Hunt for the perfect car in Ontario? Look no further than our car dealership! Our NON-COMMISSION sales team members are dedicated to providing you with the best service in town. Whether you're looking for a sleek pickup truck or a spacious family vehicle, our team has got you covered. Visit us today and take a test drive - we promise you won't be disappointed! Call 905-876-2580 or Email us at sales@huntchrysler.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

