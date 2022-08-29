$31,948+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-729-5672
2019 RAM 1500
Classic SLT | BLACK PKG | DIESEL | BUCKS | LUX | HOOD | NA
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
$31,948
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9290596
- Stock #: AT649A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LM2KS668448
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 71,786 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED WORK TRUCK WITH ALL THE GOODIES!!! 2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT BLACK PACKAGE CREW CAB 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.0L Diesel Engine, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Power Drive Seat, Luxury Group, Black Appearance Group, Fog Lamps, 20inch Blackout Alloys, Remote Start, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Power Sliding Windows, Power Sunroof, 9 Alpine Speakers, UConnect Navigation with 8.4inch Touchscreen, Class IV Hitch, Spray in Bedliner and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.