2019 RAM 1500

71,786 KM

Details Description

$31,948

+ tax & licensing
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

Classic SLT | BLACK PKG | DIESEL | BUCKS | LUX | HOOD | NA

Location

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

71,786KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9290596
  Stock #: AT649A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LM2KS668448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,786 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WORK TRUCK WITH ALL THE GOODIES!!! 2019 RAM 1500 CLASSIC SLT BLACK PACKAGE CREW CAB 4X4!!! Equipped with a 3.0L Diesel Engine, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Power Drive Seat, Luxury Group, Black Appearance Group, Fog Lamps, 20inch Blackout Alloys, Remote Start, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Power Sliding Windows, Power Sunroof, 9 Alpine Speakers, UConnect Navigation with 8.4inch Touchscreen, Class IV Hitch, Spray in Bedliner and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

