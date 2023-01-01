Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

193,490 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2019 Toyota Camry

2019 Toyota Camry

LE 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

2019 Toyota Camry

LE 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,490KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463343
  • Stock #: A2318
  • VIN: 4T1B11HK3KU762067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,490 KM

Vehicle Description

* SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*HWY KMS* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl Toyota Camry LE Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated front Seats, Side Turning Signals, Rear Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

