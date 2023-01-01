$21,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Toyota Camry
2019 Toyota Camry
LE 2.5L CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
193,490KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10463343
- Stock #: A2318
- VIN: 4T1B11HK3KU762067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2