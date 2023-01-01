$24,595+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,595
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
LE CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* LANE ALERT BLIND SPOT BLUETOOTH HEATED TURN SIGNALS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$24,595
+ taxes & licensing
118,820KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10626504
- Stock #: A2370
- VIN: 2T3Z1RFV4KW025820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2370
- Mileage 118,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2