2019 Toyota RAV4

118,820 KM

Details Description Features

$24,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LE CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* LANE ALERT BLIND SPOT BLUETOOTH HEATED TURN SIGNALS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

118,820KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10626504
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV4KW025820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,820 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Toyota RAV4 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Blind spot Monitor, Lane departure indicator, Back Up Camera, Heated front Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Lane Departure Alert
Single Owner
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

