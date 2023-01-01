Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

145,900 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE R-LINE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV *7 PASSENGER * LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE R-LINE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV *7 PASSENGER * LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9755425
  2. 9755425
  3. 9755425
  4. 9755425
  5. 9755425
  6. 9755425
  7. 9755425
  8. 9755425
  9. 9755425
  10. 9755425
  11. 9755425
  12. 9755425
  13. 9755425
  14. 9755425
  15. 9755425
  16. 9755425
  17. 9755425
  18. 9755425
  19. 9755425
  20. 9755425
  21. 9755425
  22. 9755425
  23. 9755425
  24. 9755425
  25. 9755425
  26. 9755425
  27. 9755425
  28. 9755425
  29. 9755425
  30. 9755425
  31. 9755425
  32. 9755425
  33. 9755425
  34. 9755425
  35. 9755425
  36. 9755425
  37. 9755425
  38. 9755425
  39. 9755425
  40. 9755425
  41. 9755425
  42. 9755425
  43. 9755425
  44. 9755425
  45. 9755425
  46. 9755425
  47. 9755425
Contact Seller

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
145,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9755425
  • Stock #: A2049
  • VIN: 1V2TR2CA4KC609241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2049
  • Mileage 145,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCLA ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*ENGINE STARTER*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION*7 PASSENGER* Very Clean Volkswagen Atlas V6 3.6L AWD With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles and Panoramic Sunroof. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Land Rover Evoq...
 150,500 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti Q50 SP...
 149,400 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Atla...
 145,900 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory