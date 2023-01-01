$30,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Atlas
EXECLINE R-LINE CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV *7 PASSENGER * LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
145,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9755425
- Stock #: A2049
- VIN: 1V2TR2CA4KC609241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Rear Seats Recline
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2