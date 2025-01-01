$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf
Alltrack 1.8 TSI Highline Golf Alltrack, 6Spd Manual, Wagon
Location
Achilles Mazda
1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8
(289) 627-1800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 121,250 KM
Vehicle Description
ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED
This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:
Detailed Multi-Point Inspection
Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll
OMVIC Fee
12M / 20,000KM LGM Basic Warranty Coverage Included
24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance
Nitrogen Tire Inflation
CarFax ® Vehicle History Report
Additional Extended Warranty/Coverage Terms Available
Available low rate financing
Family owned and operated..we've been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977!
*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only
We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer
#idealclubhousecareexperience
