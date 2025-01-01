2019 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED</span></strong></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:</span></strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Detailed Multi-Point Inspection</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> OMVIC Fee</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 12M / 20,000KM LGM Basic Warranty Coverage Included</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Nitrogen Tire Inflation</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> CarFax ® Vehicle History Report </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Additional Extended Warranty/Coverage Terms Available</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Available low rate financing</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Family owned and operated..weve been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977! </span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only </span></span></span></p> <p><br /> <span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>#idealclubhousecareexperience</span></span></span></p>

2019 Volkswagen Golf

121,250 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI Highline Golf Alltrack, 6Spd Manual, Wagon

12309674

2019 Volkswagen Golf

Alltrack 1.8 TSI Highline Golf Alltrack, 6Spd Manual, Wagon

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWM17AU5KM524797

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 121,250 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Additional Features

AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

