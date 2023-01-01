Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

198,990 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

R LINE 1.4 TURBO CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

198,990KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*R LINE*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean Volkswagen Jetta R LINE 1.4L Turbo with 6 Speed Manual Transmission has Heated Seats, Alloys. Grey on White/Black Leather interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Heated Seats, Alloys, Push To Start, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Cruise Control, Fog Light, Alloys, Side Turning Signals, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

