2020 Hyundai Elantra

Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GLS Sedan With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Bluetooth, Blue on Grey Int. Finance it for as low as $367/ Monthly or $169/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Buckets Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Hyundai Manufacture Warranty, and Car FAX Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
