2020 Hyundai Elantra

53,549 KM

$22,795

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

GLS Automatic Camera Bluetooth Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

53,549KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8040868
  Stock #: D6813
  VIN: KMHD84LF3LU968166

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 53,549 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GLS Sedan With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Bluetooth, Blue on Grey Int. Finance it for as low as $367/ Monthly or $169/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 84 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Indicator, Heated Buckets Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, Balance of Hyundai Manufacture Warranty, and Car FAX Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth
2 keys
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

