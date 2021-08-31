2020 Hyundai Elantra

$22,795 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8040868

8040868 Stock #: D6813

D6813 VIN: KMHD84LF3LU968166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # D6813

Mileage 53,549 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features 2 keys Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.