Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milton Chrysler

905-878-8877

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-8877

  1. 5313710
  2. 5313710
  3. 5313710
  4. 5313710
  5. 5313710
  6. 5313710
  7. 5313710
  8. 5313710
  9. 5313710
  10. 5313710
  11. 5313710
  12. 5313710
  13. 5313710
  14. 5313710
  15. 5313710
  16. 5313710
  17. 5313710
  18. 5313710
  19. 5313710
  20. 5313710
  21. 5313710
  22. 5313710
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5313710
  • Stock #: P2989
  • VIN: 1C6SRFKTXLN101019
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You won't want to miss this excellent value! The safety you need and the features you want at a great price! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: voice activated navigation, adjustable pedals, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milton Chrysler

2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 20,106 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 54,305 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE
 72,928 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-8877

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory