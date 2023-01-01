$52,988+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
Limited Platinum, Leather, Fully Loaded
Location
Achilles Mazda
1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8
(289) 627-1800
$52,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9783730
- Stock #: K1210A
- VIN: 5TDFZRBH1LS034635
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 47,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:
- Detailed Multi-Point Inspection
- Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll
- OMVIC Fee
- 2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage
- Globali Theft Deterrent System
- Nitrogen Tire Inflation
- CarFax ® Vehicle History Report
- Available Extended Warranty/Coverage
- Available low rate financing
Family owned and operated..we've been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977!
*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only
We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer
#idealclubhousecareexperience
Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.
Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.
