2020 Toyota Highlander

47,900 KM

Details Description Features

$52,988

+ tax & licensing
$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

Limited Platinum, Leather, Fully Loaded

2020 Toyota Highlander

Limited Platinum, Leather, Fully Loaded

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

$52,988

+ taxes & licensing

47,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9783730
  • Stock #: K1210A
  • VIN: 5TDFZRBH1LS034635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,900 KM

Vehicle Description

This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:



  • Detailed Multi-Point Inspection
  • Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll
  • OMVIC Fee
  • 2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage
  • Globali Theft Deterrent System
  • Nitrogen Tire Inflation
  • CarFax ® Vehicle History Report
  • Available Extended Warranty/Coverage
  • Available low rate financing




Family owned and operated..we've been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977!





*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only





We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer





#idealclubhousecareexperience


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

