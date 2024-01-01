Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*CERTIFIED* <span>Very Clean Kia Soul 2.0L EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span></div><br /><div><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><br></div><br /><div><o:p></o:p></div><br /><div><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></div><br /><div><span> </span></div><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975>Find our inventory at </a><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank>www automotoinc ca</a><a name=_Hlk529556975> </a></div>

2021 Kia Soul

82,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Soul

EX CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED STEARING/SEATS BLIND SPOT LANE ALERT BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED STEARING/SEATS BLIND SPOT LANE ALERT BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 11264798
  2. 11264798
  3. 11264798
  4. 11264798
  5. 11264798
  6. 11264798
  7. 11264798
  8. 11264798
  9. 11264798
  10. 11264798
  11. 11264798
  12. 11264798
  13. 11264798
  14. 11264798
  15. 11264798
  16. 11264798
  17. 11264798
  18. 11264798
  19. 11264798
  20. 11264798
  21. 11264798
  22. 11264798
  23. 11264798
  24. 11264798
  25. 11264798
  26. 11264798
  27. 11264798
  28. 11264798
  29. 11264798
  30. 11264798
  31. 11264798
  32. 11264798
  33. 11264798
Contact Seller

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
82,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJ33AUXM7782318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2578
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Kia Soul 2.0L EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

SPORT PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

Used 2015 BMW X5 35i DIESEL 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING PANO ROOF PARKING SENSORS for sale in Milton, ON
2015 BMW X5 35i DIESEL 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA HEATED SEAT/STEERING PANO ROOF PARKING SENSORS 166,700 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 SLT CREW SWB 4WD V6 DIESEL *SERVICE RECORDS* 20
2015 RAM 1500 SLT CREW SWB 4WD V6 DIESEL *SERVICE RECORDS* 20" RIMS CAMERA 137,860 KM $21,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GX SPORT CERTIFIED *SERVICE HISTORY* HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GX SPORT CERTIFIED *SERVICE HISTORY* HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE 137,560 KM $13,395 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul