$18,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Soul
EX CERTIFIED CAMERA HEATED STEARING/SEATS BLIND SPOT LANE ALERT BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
82,000KM
Used
VIN KNDJ33AUXM7782318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2578
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Kia Soul 2.0L EX 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Lane Departure Alert, Alloys, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SPORT PACKAGE
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
