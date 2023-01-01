$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(289) 627-1800
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo GT-AWD, Turbo, Leather, Bose, Moonroof, Loaded!
Location
Achilles Mazda
1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9589531
- Stock #: S283
- VIN: 3MVDMBDY4MM254183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 17,500 KM
Vehicle Description
MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE BENEFITS - THIS IS INCLUDED at ACHILLES MAZDA (not an extra)
160-Point Detailed Inspection
7-Year/140,000-Kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty*
24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance
30-Day/3,000-Kilometre Exchange Privilege
CarFax® Vehicle History Report
Preferred Interest rates
Available Extended Warranty/Coverage
OUR ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICING ON THIS EXCELLENT VEHICLE ALSO INCLUDES:
2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage
Globali Theft Deterrent System
Nitrogen Tire Inflation
OMVIC Fee
Available low rate financing
*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only
We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer
#idealclubhousecareexperience
Vehicle Features
