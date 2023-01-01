Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

17,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

GT w/Turbo GT-AWD, Turbo, Leather, Bose, Moonroof, Loaded!

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9589531
  • Stock #: S283
  • VIN: 3MVDMBDY4MM254183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # S283
  • Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Description

MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE BENEFITS - THIS IS INCLUDED at ACHILLES MAZDA (not an extra)
160-Point Detailed Inspection
7-Year/140,000-Kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty*
24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance
30-Day/3,000-Kilometre Exchange Privilege
CarFax® Vehicle History Report
Preferred Interest rates
Available Extended Warranty/Coverage

OUR ALL-INCLUSIVE PRICING ON THIS EXCELLENT VEHICLE ALSO INCLUDES:
2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage
Globali Theft Deterrent System
Nitrogen Tire Inflation
OMVIC Fee
Available low rate financing

*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only

We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer

#idealclubhousecareexperience

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

