2021 Mazda CX-30

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9589531

9589531 Stock #: S283

S283 VIN: 3MVDMBDY4MM254183

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # S283

Mileage 17,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.