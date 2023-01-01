Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

62,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,988

+ tax & licensing
$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GX-AWD, AUTO, ALLOYS

2021 Mazda CX-30

GX-AWD, AUTO, ALLOYS

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988

+ taxes & licensing

62,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9783727
  • Stock #: H2646A
  • VIN: 3MVDMBB73MM265993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # H2646A
  • Mileage 62,500 KM

Vehicle Description

MAZDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE BENEFITS - THIS IS INCLUDED at ACHILLES MAZDA (not an extra)



160-Point Detailed Inspection



7-Year/140,000-Kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty*



24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance



30-Day/3,000-Kilometre Exchange Privilege



CarFax® Vehicle History Report



Preferred Interest rates



Available Extended Warranty/Coverage





Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle also includes:



2YR/40,000KM Sym-Tech Tire-Gard Road Hazard Coverage



Globali Theft Deterrent System



Nitrogen Tire Inflation



OMVIC Fee



Available low rate financing





*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only





We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer





#idealclubhousecareexperience


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

