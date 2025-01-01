Menu
ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED

This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:

 Detailed Multi-Point Inspection

 Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll

 OMVIC Fee

 12M / 20,000KM LGM Basic Warranty Coverage Included

 24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance 

 Nitrogen Tire Inflation

 CarFax ® Vehicle History Report 

 Additional Extended Warranty/Coverage Terms Available

 Available low rate financing



Family owned and operated..weve been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977! 



*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only

2021 Toyota Highlander

107,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE, V6, AWD, LEATHER

12510427

2021 Toyota Highlander

XLE, V6, AWD, LEATHER

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH6MS109528

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 107,500 KM

ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED





This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:



Detailed Multi-Point Inspection



Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll



OMVIC Fee



12M / 20,000KM LGM Basic Warranty Coverage Included



24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance



Nitrogen Tire Inflation



CarFax ® Vehicle History Report



Additional Extended Warranty/Coverage Terms Available



Available low rate financing





Family owned and operated..we've been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977!





*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only





We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer





#idealclubhousecareexperience


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-XXXX

(289) 627-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

2021 Toyota Highlander