$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
905-281-2255
2022 Ford Explorer
2022 Ford Explorer
ST AWD *FORD SERVICE* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED/COOLED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
22,660KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10065495
- Stock #: A2169
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC4NGA06134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2169
- Mileage 22,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Interior
Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2