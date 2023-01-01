Menu
<div>*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGER<span>*LOW KMS* Come check out this Beautiful AWD Ford ST Ford Performance 3.0L Turbo (400 Horsepower) in a Great Shape. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/Cooled Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Dual Climate Controls, Panoramic roof, Rear Sunshade, Blind Spot Monitor, Massage Seats, </span><span>Power Tail Gate, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, Rear Climate Controls, Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front power Memory Seats, Premium Audio System, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!</span></div><br /><div><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><br></div><pre><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.</span><span> </span></p></pre><br /><div><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></div>

2022 Ford Explorer

22,660 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer

ST AWD *FORD SERVICE* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED/COOLED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2022 Ford Explorer

ST AWD *FORD SERVICE* 360 CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF HEATED/COOLED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,660KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC4NGA06134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2169
  • Mileage 22,660 KM

Vehicle Description

*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGER*LOW KMS* Come check out this Beautiful AWD Ford ST Ford Performance 3.0L Turbo (400 Horsepower) in a Great Shape. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Equipped with all options: Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Auto Dimming Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated/Cooled Seats, AC / Heat, Power Folding Mirrors, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Push To Start, Dual Climate Controls, Panoramic roof, Rear Sunshade, Blind Spot Monitor, Massage Seats, Power Tail Gate, Fog Lights, Dual Power Front Seats, Rear Climate Controls, Paddle Shifters, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Front power Memory Seats, Premium Audio System, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Convenience

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Power folding side mirrors
TOUCHSCREEN
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Sensors
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Ford Explorer