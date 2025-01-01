2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED</span></strong></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:</span></strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Detailed Multi-Point Inspection</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> OMVIC Fee</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 12M / 20,000KM LGM Basic Warranty Coverage Included</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> 24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Nitrogen Tire Inflation</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> CarFax ® Vehicle History Report </span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Additional Extended Warranty/Coverage Terms Available</span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif> Available low rate financing</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>Family owned and operated..weve been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977! </span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only </span></span></span></p> <p><br /> <span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer</span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>#idealclubhousecareexperience</span></span></span></p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.</strong></p> <p><strong>Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.</strong></p>

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

59,250 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package Preferred w/Trend, Alloys, AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12454249

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

Preferred w/Trend Package Preferred w/Trend, Alloys, AWD

Location

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

  1. 12454249
  2. 12454249
  3. 12454249
  4. 12454249
  5. 12454249
  6. 12454249
  7. 12454249
  8. 12454249
  9. 12454249
  10. 12454249
  11. 12454249
  12. 12454249
  13. 12454249
  14. 12454249
  15. 12454249
  16. 12454249
  17. 12454249
  18. 12454249
  19. 12454249
  20. 12454249
  21. 12454249
  22. 12454249
  23. 12454249
  24. 12454249
  25. 12454249
  26. 12454249
  27. 12454249
  28. 12454249
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,250KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3DAJ1NH421862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 59,250 KM

Vehicle Description

ACHILLES MAZDA CERTIFIED





This Achilles Mazda Pre-Owned Vehicle offers enormous value. Our all-inclusive pricing on this excellent vehicle includes:



Detailed Multi-Point Inspection



Fully DOT Certified /Cleaned/ Detailed/ Ready to Roll



OMVIC Fee



12M / 20,000KM LGM Basic Warranty Coverage Included



24hr Emergency Roadside Assistance



Nitrogen Tire Inflation



CarFax ® Vehicle History Report



Additional Extended Warranty/Coverage Terms Available



Available low rate financing





Family owned and operated..we've been serving Milton, Georgetown and Acton since 1977!





*Price listed is all-inclusive, plus HST and Licensing Only





We Want to Be Your Mazda Dealer





#idealclubhousecareexperience


 



Appointments For New or Pre-Owned Vehicles are always preferred...Speak with one of our Clubhouse Care Specialists prior to your visit so we can prepare and make your experience with us as efficient as possible.



Come and Experience the Achilles Mazda of Milton Difference. You owe it to yourself.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Achilles Mazda

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline TRENDLINE, AWD, ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline TRENDLINE, AWD, ALLOYS 77,500 KM $20,755 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo GT-TURBO, AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, MOONROOF for sale in Milton, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo GT-TURBO, AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, MOONROOF 21,750 KM $36,855 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-50 GT-AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, MOONROOF for sale in Milton, ON
2024 Mazda CX-50 GT-AWD, LEATHER, BOSE, MOONROOF 44,250 KM $40,955 + tax & lic

Email Achilles Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Achilles Mazda

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

Call Dealer

(289) 627-XXXX

(click to show)

(289) 627-1800

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Achilles Mazda

(289) 627-1800

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe