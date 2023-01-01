Menu
<div>*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*N PACKAGE* <span>Very Clean Hyundai Veloster N Package 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather all 4 Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor,</span><span> </span>Paddles<span> </span>Shifters<span>, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! </span></div><pre><p><span>Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.</span><a href=http://www.automotoinc.ca/ target=_blank> </a></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975></a></p><p><span>Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!</span><span><br /></span></p><p><span>We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.<o:p></o:p></span></p><p><a name=_Hlk529556975><span>Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA</span></a></p></pre>

2022 Hyundai Veloster

15,060 KM

$35,495

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Veloster

N 2.0L TURBO N PKG CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

2022 Hyundai Veloster

N 2.0L TURBO N PKG CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

15,060KM
Used
VIN KMHT36AH2NU012397

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A2385
  • Mileage 15,060 KM

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*N PACKAGE* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster N Package 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl with 6Sp Manual Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Grey On Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather all 4 Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Monitor, Paddles Shifters, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Stability Control
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

5 Passenger

Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$35,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2022 Hyundai Veloster